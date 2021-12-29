The death toll from the Sudanese gold mine collapse has risen to 38.

In the Sudanese gold mine collapse, the death toll has risen to 38.

As search and rescue efforts continue, Turkey sends condolences to the North African country for the fatal mining accident.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to local media on Wednesday, the death toll from a recent gold mine collapse in West Kordofan, Sudan, has risen to 38.

According to media reports, 38 miners were killed, with some still missing as a result of the Tuesday accident.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, according to reports, while search and rescue efforts continue.

Sudan lost three-quarters of its oil revenues and nearly 80% of its foreign exchange reserves after South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Gold mining is a significant source of foreign exchange in Sudan.

In the North African nation, about 2 million people work in traditional mining jobs.

Meanwhile, Turkey sent condolences to Sudan following the deadly mine accident on Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that 38 miners died in a mine collapse in Sudan’s West Kordofan state on December 28,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We pray for Allah’s mercy on those who died in the accident and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families as well as the friendly and brotherly people of Sudan,” the statement continued.