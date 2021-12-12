The death toll in Kentucky tornadoes continues to rise, now topping 80, according to the governor.

The death toll in Kentucky tornadoes has risen to over 80, according to the governor.

Andy Beshear said on Sunday that the number of people killed by a deadly series of tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky on Friday and Saturday has risen to more than 80, with the number likely to rise to 100.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Beshear said, “Right now, we’re hoping for miracles.”

On Sunday morning, less than 48 hours after at least four tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky, killing at least 80 people and knocking out power to over 77,000 people, Beshear made a flurry of national media appearances.

“This is by far the deadliest tornado we’ve ever seen.”

I believe this will be the country’s longest and deadliest tornado.

“We know that one of these tornadoes was on the ground for 227 miles,” Beshear said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” That tornado, Beshear said, was on the ground in Kentucky for more than 200 miles.

On CBS’ “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Beshear said that some of the confirmed victims were children.

“I’m aware that a number of children have perished.

In Graves County, I know we also lost a 3-year-old.

In Muhlenberg County, I believe we may have lost a 5-year-old.

Death and this… tornado didn’t discriminate against anyone in its path, even if they were trying to get back to safety, and it was unlike anything we’d ever seen before.”

Because search and rescue efforts are still ongoing, getting an accurate count of the number of people killed will take time, he said on CNN.

“It’ll take some time,” Beshear admitted.

“You’d think you’d go door to door to check on people and see if they’re okay, but there aren’t any doors.”

I mean, it’s devastating. Is there anyone in the rubble of thousands upon thousands of structures?”

FEMA search and rescue teams were in Kentucky helping with recovery efforts, according to FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“They came yesterday during the day.

They’ll be able to help the towns with their ongoing rescue efforts.

So I believe there is still hope, and we should…

