The deaths at the Channel crossing were a direct result of government policy, not a cause.

The government refuses to acknowledge that hardening one’s heart will not reduce ‘pull factors’ – people are simply too desperate.

The boat was a turning point.

Not just for those who are on it, but also for those who are waiting in camps to cross, as well as the ministers in charge of responding to it.

It was a time for us to face our demons.

It’s an opportunity to shake ourselves out of our moral stupor, to acknowledge the gravity of the situation, and to treat refugees as human beings.

Yesterday, at least 27 people died attempting to cross the English Channel, including a pregnant woman and a small child.

And it wasn’t by chance that this happened.

It was not possible due to the circumstances that caused the boat to sink.

It was caused by government policy.

Kevin Foster, the absurdly named Minister for Future Borders and Immigration, was on BBC Radio 4 Today this morning, reading out the standard authorized narrative.

“We don’t want to create a model that encourages more people to be trafficked across the Mediterranean,” he said.

“What we want to do is focus our efforts on the most vulnerable people in the regions concerned,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said in the Commons today.

She stated, “Resettlement is a fundamental pillar of this government’s work.”

It’s a complete fabrication.

In reality, the government has either failed to establish safe routes or has closed those that already exist.

Patel announced a new Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme on August 18 with great fanfare, promising to welcome 20,000 people forced to flee Afghanistan.

Nothing happened after that.

There was no movement, no news, and nothing.

Victoria Atkins, the minister for Afghan resettlement, attempted to explain the delay to the Commons on October 25.

“While we recognize the need to act quickly, it is also critical that we do so correctly,” she explained.

Patel suggested they had given up on the scheme completely two days later in front of the Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee.

“We are unable to put that scheme into action,” she stated.

On November 9, Atkins told the Commons, “We simply do not have the infrastructure or the accommodation.”

