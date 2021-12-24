The deaths of two men in Glasgow and Paisley have prompted a police appeal to find out where they came from.

Police have issued an appeal to find the families of two men who died in Glasgow and Paisley.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the relatives of two men found dead in Glasgow and Paisley.

On December 15, Alexander Orr, of Battlefield, was discovered dead in his home on Cartside Street.

The death of the 72-year-old was not surrounded by any suspicious circumstances.

Tomasz Romaniecki’s body was discovered in an apartment in Paisley on December 21, prompting a police appeal to locate his relatives.

The death of the 49-year-old has not been linked to any suspicious circumstances.

Tomasz may have relatives in the area or in Poland, according to the police.

Anyone with information about Alexander Orr’s relatives is asked to call the Administration Department at London Road Police Station on 101 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email [email protected]

Anyone with information about Tomasz Romaniecki’s family should dial 101 or email [email protected]

Please see PS-20211221-1263, which is a police incident.