The defection of Christian Wakeford has focused Tory rage on Labour, but MPs are still ready to turn on Boris Johnson.

The defection of Christian Wakeford focuses Tory rage on Labour, but MPs are still ready to turn on Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister is betting that the removal of Covid restrictions and a favorable conclusion to Sue Gray’s report will save his political career.

Boris Johnson’s bacon was saved thanks to Christian Wakeford, a defector.

I’m being sarcastic – it’s far too early to make such a statement.

Last night, the Prime Minister’s supporters claimed that the Tory MP for Bury South had scored an own goal by defecting to Labour.

Their argument is that Mr Wakeford has galvanized the Conservative Party, enraging former colleagues and boosting unity at a critical time for Mr Johnson by rallying rebels around a common enemy (Labour), just as they were plotting to assassinate him.

Although exaggerated, there is some truth in this version of events.

Boris Johnson’s life is still in grave danger.

Allies have tried to rekindle the Prime Minister’s fire after his haunted, barely coherent TV interview about Downing Street lockdown parties on Tuesday, in which he claimed “nobody told me it was against the rules.”

He seems set on defying plotters who want to evict him from No. 10 by brazening out the controversy.

Last night’s 5pm media briefing, however, the bruised PM was absent, handing the microphone to Sajid Javid for what should have been a moment of personal vindication as the Government announced the end of Plan B Covid restrictions in England.

Boris Johnson (or his Cabinet) is taking credit in a parallel universe for his (or his Cabinet’s) stance on Omicron, a huge bet on the NHS and public health that is paying off.

Yet, after three months of self-inflicted wounds, he is in danger of losing his high office for behaving badly in front of the public and his MPs.

He’s putting his faith in Whitehall investigator Sue Gray, her narrow remit, and her ability – as one of the country’s most senior civil servants – to avoid reaching harsh conclusions that will send him packing.

Expect Tory rebels to threaten him again if her findings show he has misled Parliament or the public.

They face numerous challenges, but Boris Johnson remains the most serious threat to his political survival.

