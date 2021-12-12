The defense for Jeffrey Epstein’s’madam’, Ghislaine Maxwell, is preparing to present arguments after the prosecution has rested.

After prosecutors wrapped up their case last week, the defense team for Jeffrey Epstein’s accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to present arguments on Thursday.

The prosecution finished nearly a month ahead of schedule.

Due to a scheduling conflict with the judge, the trial will not be held Monday through Wednesday.

Four of Maxwell’s accusers, as well as two of Jeffrey Epstein’s former pilots and a Mar-A-Lago staffer, testified for the prosecution.

The prosecution showed the jury photos of Maxwell giving Jeffrey Epstein a foot massage and a photo of the two lounging in the Queen’s cabin at Balmoral as part of their case.

They revealed details of a cache of photos and documents discovered during a raid on Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion on Tuesday.

Maxwell can be seen massaging Epstein’s feet in two photos taken on his private plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

A picture of Maxwell and Epstein kissing was among the other photos, as was a picture of Maxwell naked.

Maxwell and convicted sex offender Epstein were in a relationship, but prosecutors said they remained “best of friends” after they split up, and prosecutors described Maxwell and convicted sex offender Epstein as “partners in crime” in the abuse of girls.

Maxwell is facing multiple felony charges, including human trafficking.

Her lawyers argue that she is being used as a “scapegoat” for Epstein’s crimes, and she has denied all charges.

They’ve painted the alleged victims as money-hungry.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Ghislaine Maxwell live blog…

TRUMP WAS CHARGED BY A PILOT, AND CLINTON FLEW ON EPSTEIN’S PLANE.

During cross-examination, Lawrence Visoski, Epstein’s former pilot who testified for the prosecution, was asked about passengers on Epstein’s Gulf Stream plane.

He confirmed that former President Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and former President Bill Clinton, as well as Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, and violinist Itzhak Perlman, had all flown on the plane.

He testified in court that he never witnessed any sexual activity on the flight or any underage girls who were not accompanied by their parents.

“I remember President Trump,” the pilot told the jury, “but there aren’t many people who are familiar with him.”

MAXWELL NAME-DROPPED TRUMP, PRINCE ANDREW, ACCORDING TO WITNESSES.

Maxwell would name-drop celebrities, according to a witness named Kate who testified in New York last week.

Kate was asked about Maxwell’s social circle by prosecutor Laura Pomerantz, and she responded that she “seemed to know everyone.”

“She knew Prince Andrew and Donald Trump,” she said.

“Once in a while, their names would just come to me…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.