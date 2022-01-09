The demands of Kazakh protesters take on new dimensions.

Demonstrators demand lower LPG prices, as well as a better economy and higher wages.

Additional demands were added to the demonstrations in Kazakhstan, including lower prices for everyday goods, improved economic conditions, and higher wages, as well as lower LPG prices.

The demands took on a new dimension when the protests spread to Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital, according to the Kazakh ambassador to Turkiye.

The unrest in Kazakhstan began with protests against an increase in LPG prices in the oil-rich Mangystau region in the country’s west, according to Abzal Saparbekuly of the Anadolu Agency.

“These demonstrations only lasted a day.”

“Later, at midnight, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev directed that these demands and economic conditions be investigated within the legal framework,” Saparbekuly said.

In addition, the government established a commission in this context, whose members traveled to the Mangystau region and engaged in public negotiations, he explained.

“Our president stated that our people have the right to openly express their rights and that protests should not be illegal,” he continued.

After the meeting between the commission members and the protesters, LPG prices were reduced, he said, adding that security forces did not use force against civilians and that there was no show of force or action to disperse the crowds at first.

Protests reverberate in cities all over the world.

Meanwhile, the incidents echoed across cities, according to the ambassador, who added that while many cities’ protests remained peaceful, some in Almaty turned into provocative actions by breaking the law.

He also added that after the protests spread to Almaty, where tens of thousands of people took to the streets, the demands took on a new dimension.

He also pointed out that the demonstrators put their demands, which he described as “excessive,” into words.

Security forces have taken casualties.

He said it’s too early to reveal details about the incident’s root cause.

“These events were influenced by both internal and external factors, as our president explained.

“Our president clearly stated this,” he stated again.

The majority of the protests in the were peaceful.

