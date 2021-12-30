The Denver shooting suspect wrote books that foreshadowed future attacks.

Associated Press writers COLLEEN SLEVIN and THOMAS PEIPERT

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a Denver shooting spree is suspected of self-publishing fictional books that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks.

According to Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman, the writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry out the shootings in less than an hour around the city on Monday.

According to police, McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot in several locations throughout the metro area through business or personal relationships.

Four of the victims were shot in tattoo parlors.

Two others were injured, including a police officer who was hit and shot McLeod.

A character named Lyndon stalks a poker party hosted by a character named “Michael Swinyard” and gains access to a building near Cheesman Park by posing as a police officer in the first novel, written under the pen name of Roman McClay.

He then fatally shoots and robs everyone at the party before fleeing in a van with his dog.

Swinyard, 67, was shot and killed near Denver’s Cheesman Park on Monday, according to police.

McClay names Alicia Cardenas as a victim in his second novel, which also includes a character named Lyndon.

The tattoo shop she owned, Sol Tribe, is also mentioned in the book.

Cardenas, a 44-year-old tattoo artist, was one of the first victims of his rampage on Monday.

On Monday, she and another woman, Alyssa Gunn, 35, were killed at their tattoo shop.

According to police, a man who was also injured there is expected to survive.

Gunn’s husband, James Maldonado, a piercer there, was identified by friends and customers.

That shop is less than a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from a tattoo parlor where McLeod was listed as the lease holder from 2014 to 2016.

According to city records, Cardenas later bought it and relocated it to its current location.

According to city records, McLeod was not licensed to work as a tattoo artist or own a tattoo shop in Denver, according to Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for the city’s licensing agency.