The diocese apologises for asking if a child sex abuse victim is gay, and the priest encounters were enjoyable.

Muri Assunço of the New York Daily News (TNS) contributed to this article.

A Catholic diocese in Poland has apologized for asking the court if a man who was sexually abused by a priest when he was a young boy was gay and if he enjoyed the sexual encounters.

When the abuse began in the 1980s, Janusz Szymik, 48, was an altar boy.

Last year, he filed a civil lawsuit against the diocese of Bielsko-Zywiec in southern Poland, alleging that a priest in a local church had sexually abused several boys, including himself.

The abuser, Jan W, has confessed.

A lawyer for the church submitted some documents to the court earlier this week, according to the Polish news portal Onet.

Church officials wanted an expert to “check the plaintiff’s sexual orientation” and see if he “showed satisfaction with maintaining an intimate relationship” with the man who abused him, according to the documents.

They also wanted to know if the sexual encounters with the priest provided him with “material benefits.”

The diocese apologized on Thursday for the documents that asked if Szymik was gay and implied that he had enjoyed his contact with the cleric.

According to The Associated Press, the diocese said in a statement, “We apologize to Janusz and to all who have been scandalized” by the questions.

In an interview with TVN24, Szymik said that Bishop Roman Pindel of Bielsko-Zywiec had shown compassion toward him after he was abused as a child.

“Previously, he expressed regret and asked for forgiveness, and now he wants to prove… that I am a homosexual, that pedophilia gave me pleasure, that everything that happened was voluntary, and that I benefited from it,” he explained.

Szymik is seeking compensation from the diocese in the amount of 3 million zlotys ((dollar)757,000).

