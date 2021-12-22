The direct air link between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom has reopened, giving UK citizens more travel options.

The direct flight between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom has reopened, giving UK citizens more travel options.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume service to Dhaka and Sylhet on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Mondays and Fridays.

On Boxing Day, direct flights between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh will resume, with twice-weekly flights departing Manchester Airport.

After the initial service, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume service to Dhaka and Sylhet on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with flights every Monday and Friday until March 28.

Return economy flights start at £680, while business class flights start at £1,796.

The North and Midlands have one of the most vibrant Bangladeshi communities in the country, and the return of the Manchester route will appeal to those looking to reconnect with friends and family back home.

“There has been significant demand for a direct service to Bangladesh for many years, so when the route returned in 2019, it was greatly received,” Karen Smart, Managing Director of Manchester Airport, said.

As a result, the return of the route is extremely encouraging as the aviation industry begins to recover.

“Manchester Airport is the UK’s gateway to the North of England, and there are many long-established Bangladeshi communities within our catchment area for whom this will make a huge difference.”

“There are also a large number of northern companies that trade with Bangladesh, and many more who want to do so, so this route will be a huge help to them and will open up many new business opportunities.”

“The resumption of direct flights by Bangladesh Biman is a significant and firm step on the part of Bangladesh’s national carrier in the service sector,” said Kazi Ziaul Hasan, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Manchester.

“This direct flight will re-energise people movement and add dynamism to trade and business opportunities.”

The national flag carrier of Bangladesh is Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Its primary hub is Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport, but it also has secondary hubs in Chittagong’s Shah Amanat International Airport and Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport.

