The ‘dirty secret’ behind Cadbury’s Christmas Santa has enraged a man.

After discovering the “dirty secret” behind Cadbury’s Christmas Santa, a man was left fuming.

Jarrod Bell, a TikToker, posted a video on TikTok that drew comparisons between Cadbury’s Easter Bunny and Santa Claus.

The chocolatier was accused of wrapping the Easter bunnies in Christmas foil, according to the chocolate lover.

“(hashtag)Cadbury, you’re very clearly trying to pull the rabbit over our eyes! This isn’t Santa… it’s an imposter Easter Bunny!!” reads the caption on the video.

Jarrod is seen approaching a Cadbury’s chocolates stand and picking up a Cadbury’s Santa.

“So Christmas chocolate is all the rage, but look at these chocolates here,” he can be heard saying.

“Is it just me, or is this the Easter bunny mold with a Santa picture on it?”

“What the hell are you doing, Cadbury?”

To test his theory, the TikToker went out and bought one of the Santas.

“This is very clearly a rabbit shape that Cadbury thinks can fool us with this Santa garb,” he says as he unwraps it.

“Let’s see what happens,” says the narrator.

Make your secrets public.

“There you have it, a clearly unmuted rabbit, what is this? Cadbury, what are you up to?”

“Like that’s not Santa.”

That’s a rabbit,” says the narrator.

“Thanks for exposing the truth,” one TikTok user said, thanking him for his efforts to solve the mystery.

“Why waste leftover Easter chocolate?” said another.

“I’ve got to get rid of Easter stock somehow,” one said.

Cadbury’s chocolate Santa Claus is available in the UK as well as Australia, where the video was shot.

It’s not the first time Cadbury’s chocolate Santa has amused someone.

After a father shared a photo of his son’s chocolate Santa, Twitter users were left in stitches because the shape looked exactly like a giant willy.

“Hi @ CadburyUK, my little lad loves your chocolate but I think your chocolate Santa Claus cast needs some work!!!” wrote Col Talbot, a Liverpool resident.