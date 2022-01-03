The disappearance of a young Paisley woman has prompted a police appeal for information.

The disappearance of a young Paisley woman has prompted a police appeal to locate her.

Renfrewshire police are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who has gone missing in Paisley.

Alicia Wilson, 18, was last seen in the Paisley town centre area around 3 a.m. this morning (January 3).

Alicia is described as having a slim build and short blonde hair and standing 5 feet tall.

When she was last seen, she was thought to be dressed in grey jogging bottoms, a long black body warmer, and white Nike sneakers.

If anyone has any information about Alicia or her whereabouts, please call Police Scotland on 101 and reference incident 0681 from January 3rd, 2022.