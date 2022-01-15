The discovery of 90 people’s remains in an abandoned church has been linked to a man accused of abusing rotting bodies.

This week, Ohio authorities raided an Akron church and discovered the cremated remains of at least 90 people, as well as the names of the deceased scrawled on boxes and biohazard bags.

The cremated remains were discovered at Shawnte Hardin’s Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, where he was indicted for mishandling bodies last year.

Last year, Hardin was charged with over three dozen counts, the majority of which were felonies, related to providing funeral services without a license across Ohio.

Hardin’s lawyer, on the other hand, claims the newly discovered remains have nothing to do with the pastor’s unauthorized funeral arrangements.

The remains are thought to be linked to funeral director Robert Tate, who was charged with “abusing corpses” after authorities discovered 11 bodies in his garage.

Hardin was simply “holding them” for his “acquaintance,” Robert Tate, according to attorney Richard Kerger.

“He was holding them for an acquaintance and didn’t think much about it,” Kerger told WBNS. “I’m sure he didn’t think they’d be there six years later.”

Authorities discovered 11 bodies inside Tate’s funeral home in 2015, including the body of an infant, in “various states of decay.”

Many of them were kept wet in a garage.

Tate was given a five-year probationary period, as well as orders to surrender his embalming and funeral director licenses and shut down his company, Tate Funeral Services.

Tate, who was 65 at the time, died in December of 2021.

The pastor did not break Ohio state law by keeping the remains in the church, according to Hardin’s attorney.

“A lot of families don’t come in to get the cremains,” Kerger explained.

He went on to say, “These cremated cremains were in the church, in a safe, secure, and sacred location in the church.”

“It’s legal in Ohio.”

A list of those whose remains were discovered in the church has been released by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

