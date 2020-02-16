The disgusting slur dance school rapist Anthony Sampieri said to his seven-year-old victim

Horrific details of Anthony Sampieri’s heinous sex attack on a seven-year-old girl moved a courtroom to tears on Wednesday as they were heard for the first time.

Sampieri was on parole when he bound and raped the child at knife point in the toilets of a dance school at Kogarah, in south-west Sydney, in November 2018.

During the horrific attack, Sampieri told the little girl: ‘When you are bigger, you are going to like it.’

Gasps could be heard through the gallery and experienced reporters were reduced to tears as Judge Conlon described the attack during sentencing on Wednesday.

Much of what he told the court was too graphic to publish.

The 55-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting the girl and stabbing a man who rushed to her aid.

Just hours after sentencing, Sampieri’s son Daniel told Daily Mail Australia he was glad to hear his father – who he last spoke to months before the horror attack – would rot in jail.

‘You can’t fix someone like that, he was too far gone,’ Daniel Sampieri said.

‘They say if a dog gets blooded it’s really hard to bring them back, and that’s the way I see him.’

The 26-year-old had been estranged from his father for a number of years before the rapist attempted to reconnect with his son in mid-2018.

Daniel said he was ‘devastated’ to be related to such a vile criminal and on behalf of his family issued an apology to the young girl and her parents.

‘I have something to say to all of them: I feel completely devastated that I am related to this person and I am so sorry for what he did to that young kid,’ Daniel said.

‘There is nothing I can do to make it better but I just want them to know that I’m thinking of them.’

Daniel also praised the efforts of Nick Gilio, an innocent bystander who was stabbed in the neck by Sampieri after rushing to the aid of the young girl.

The trauma of the incident forced Mr Gilio to quit his job as a diesel mechanic, but he received praise from his attacker’s son.

‘He put his life on the line for a girl he didn’t know,’ Daniel said.

‘I don’t know what people are going to think coming for me, but I say good on him. I believe that he still has nightmares every night and he doesn’t deserve that, so I am thinking of him too.’

Mr Gilio was in court on Wednesday to see Sampieri sentenced, and outside broke down in tears as he shared a powerful message to the young victim he saved.

‘To our little dancer and to her family; it was an absolute, my honour to have served you and freed you from the hands of evil. I don’t regret a single second,’ he said.

‘Today is your day for justice. You day towards light and healing.

‘My wish for you is that you grow to be a healthy, confident, strong grounded young woman who is caring and compassionate towards others.

‘Do not let this scare you. Do not let this evil break who you are.

‘As for me there is not a day that goes by that I don’t think you – you are there for eternity. Although I will not be there in presence, I will always send my love to you in spirit.

‘You are now forever locked in my heart, you are my hero and you always will be and if we are to cross paths again please know it was only yesterday that I thought of you.’

Mr Gilio said Sampieri’s life sentence had provided a ‘bit of closure for everyone’.

‘Life is life, let’s get him away from innocent victims and good people in general,’ he said.

‘This is a society we want to be living in, void of these cowards.’

In sentencing on Wednesday, Judge Conlon thanked Mr Gilio for his heroism.

‘To you sir I would say this… everyone is indebted to you… for the courage you displayed in the face of a person welding a knife.’

Another man who stormed the locked toilet stall to rescue the girl was also stabbed in the ensuing struggle.

Sampieri was sentenced for detaining the girl, choking her to commit a serious offence, committing two indecent acts while filming her, indecently assaulting her, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to seven charges over 94 offensive, menacing or harassing phone calls he made to women August to November 2018.

Court documents state the girl had just finished her jazz ballet class when she was attacked by Sampieri.

The girl had been waiting with her mother in the carpark for her sister’s class to finish when she returned to the hall to use the bathroom.

As she entered the female bathroom she was confronted by Sampieri, who had been in the bathroom watching porn for the past hour.

He grabbed her and pushed her into a cubicle but she resisted.

He then punched the seven-year-old in the face before locking the door.

Sampieri threatened her with a knife, tied a cord around her neck and dragged her to the male toilets.

‘She felt like she could not breathe,’ agreed facts state.

Maintaining a grip of the cord, he then subjected her to sexual acts before stuffing toilet paper into her mouth, binding her hands and leaving the bathroom.

Diesel mechanic Nick Gilio was with the girl’s mother when they noticed someone standing in a cubicle in men’s toilet during their frantic search.

Sampieri walked out of the bathroom and was asked if he’d seen the girl.

After telling them he hadn’t, the girl’s mother went into the bathroom to investigate. She was then followed by both men.

Her horrified screams echoed through the building as she was reunited with her daughter.

Mr Gilio grabbed Sampieri, slamming his head into the wall.

After grappling with Sampieri, Mr Gilio suffered large cuts but put the rapist in a headlock before dentist Jeffrey Stack ran in and knocked out Sampieri.

Dance teacher and local dentist Jeffrey Stack rushed to the bathroom after hearing the screams.

He found Sampieri attempting to free himself from the headlock by biting Mr Gilio.

Mr Stack then punched Sampieri hard in the face, knocking him out.

The rapist later told police he’d been ‘so high’ before the attack as a result of using methamphetamine earlier that day.