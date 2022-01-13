The dismissal of Douglas Ross by Jacob Rees-Mogg directly jeopardizes the Union – the level of ignorance is astounding.

The dismissal of Douglas Ross by Jacob Rees-Mogg directly undermines the Union – the level of ignorance is staggering.

Boris Johnson should resign, but he probably thought he was putting Douglas Ross back in his box.

Is Douglas Ross a lightweight, as Jacob Rees-Mogg falsely claimed on late-night television earlier this week?

He was clearly irritated by Scottish Conservative leader Alex Salmond’s demand that Boris Johnson resign, and he reasoned that publicly mocking him might help save his boss’s skin.

Ross, on the other hand, demonstrated that he is far from a lightweight through his actions.

While he has the support of all 30 of his MSPs, he has received a lot of flak from his southern colleagues.

However, as his predecessor Ruth Davidson stated, it was also the right decision.

Take a look at the polling numbers since the numerous stories about Johnson’s alleged lockdown violations surfaced.

It’s almost as if the British people don’t want their civil liberties to be taken away by someone who has no intention of limiting their own.

Michael Gove’s equally ridiculous claim that Ross’s opinion was irrelevant because “he’s in Elgin” (actually, he was in Edinburgh) followed Rees-Mogg’s jab.

It’s also untrustworthy.

Ross is a politician who has worked hard for his positions and power.

He had to show a red card to midfield hatchet men on a Saturday as a local councillor who also used to referee Highland League football matches, and then help chase down why their bins hadn’t been collected the following Tuesday.

His career as a referee has taken him all the way to the top, including running the line at cup finals, fiery Old Firm clashes, and even Champions League matches at the Nou Camp.

He and his refereeing colleagues had to be escorted off the pitch by riot police in one tense international match to protect them from enraged Eastern European fans.

When his own government attempted to sell out the fishing communities in his constituency over Brexit, he called the proposed deal “a pint of sick.”

He also resigned from a well-paid ministerial position in protest of Dominic Cummings’ own egregious lockdown violations.

I can’t see “heavyweight” Rees-Mogg taking part.

