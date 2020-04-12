The dispensable information (or not) on the coronavirus: about travel and Queen Mathlipe of Gelbique

We are confined and during this time, the virus can travel at ease! On a nanometric scale, traveling 4 meters is like going from Brussels to Saint-Tropez (mathematically, more than once around the world itself). But what are the police doing ?

This is the distance at which the coronavirus could travel, according to a study carried out at a hospital in Wuhan, China. “The most contaminated areas were near the ICU patients. The most contaminated objects were mice, followed by garbage cans and beds and door handles. But half of the soles of the nursing staff’s shoes also had traces of the virus, ”we are told.

2. The image of the day

If virologists, epidemiologists and the WHO are more than reserved on a rapid deconfinement, certain economic circles would like to hasten the movement. In the meantime, it’s clear, everyone must stay at home. And the constabulary watches over abuse.

3. The quote of the day

“The Belgian Constitution prohibits the suspension of fundamental rights in peacetime. The state of emergency that we live in de facto is therefore unconstitutional, because there is no a priori legal provision. We might also wonder why we imposed general confinement rather than systematic screening of the population, as in Taiwan; why we created a climate of anxiety and suspicion of “everyone against everyone” in public space. Who tells us that these liberticide and undemocratic measures will not, in one way or another, continue to apply once the pandemic is contained? Because we will get used to it. “Writes Sophie Klimis, full professor of philosophy (Université Saint-Louis-Bruxelles), in Le Soir, this Saturday.

4. The good news of the day

At a time when the sky is clear of any plane, when our only escapades lead us to the supermarket or the bakery of the district, the tour operators with technical unemployment are already working on the post-confinement. If the distant getaways are not for tomorrow, in the short term, “what we can consider as scenarios, these are groups of countries – within Europe for example but not only – which would open their borders between them to allow travel; or authorized travel only between countries that would have brought the epidemic under control, “says Jean-François Rial, president of the Voyageurs du Monde group.

5. The hijacking of the day: Queen Mathlipe

The speech of Queen Mathlipe of Gelbique, “said with the mouth” seems more true than life. She reassures us: everything is bad. And it enlightens us: everything is blurred. We are in the realm of surrealism.