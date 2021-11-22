The District Attorney for York will hold a press conference to discuss kidnappings and the deaths of two children.

A press conference on kidnappings and the deaths of two children will be held by the District Attorney for York.

District Attorney Dave Sunday will hold a press conference about the kidnapping and deaths of two children by their father, fired Baltimore Police Officer Robert Vicosa, according to police.

At 2 p.m., a press conference will be held in the York County Administrative Building’s Commissioners Meeting Room.

On November 14, Vicosa, 42, allegedly assaulted his estranged wife inside her home in Windsor Township, York County, and kidnapped their 6- and 7-year-old daughters, according to police.

For nearly a week, police looked for Vicosa and the kids.

On Thursday, they were discovered dead in a vehicle near Smithsburg, Maryland.

Vicosa, the children, and another woman, Tia Bynum, were found dead in a murder-suicide, according to police.

Bynum was a Baltimore County sergeant who had been suspended.

