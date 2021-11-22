The District Attorney of York County has promised to conduct an after-action investigation into the Vicosa kidnapping and murders.

YORK – Following a four-day extended crime spree and manhunt through parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday promised a thorough after-action review of the handling of a Windsor Township man’s kidnapping and eventual killing of his two daughters.

After police attempted to pull them over on Ringgold Pike in Smithsburg, Maryland, Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County Police Department officer, Vicosa’s alleged accomplice Tia Bynum, and both of Vicosa’s daughters were found fatally shot in a crashed vehicle.

Vicosa’s murder-suicide, according to police, was a murder-suicide.

At a Monday press conference here, Sunday said little new about the case’s facts.

Even as the state Attorney General’s office has agreed to take up a private criminal complaint filed against Chief Tim Damon of the York Area Regional Police Department – the agency with jurisdiction over the initial crime scene – for his handling of Viscosa’s wife’s initial emergency protection from abuse orders against him on Sunday, Nov.

the fourteenth

“The reality is,” Sunday said, “there is evil in this world, and law enforcement cannot prevent every instance of evil or thwart every plan on even the best of days and circumstances.”

They do it a lot of the time.

But, when tragedy strikes, we must seek out any means available to reduce the severity of the situation.”

According to INFOSURHOY, police did not serve the protection of abuse order or execute a companion search warrant at the Vicosa home in Windsor Township until Monday afternoon, by which time the father and his two daughters had already left.

Sunday declined to comment on the time lapse, describing it as a tactical decision that should be handled by others.

Sunday said the after-action review is still in the planning stages, so no decision has been made on whether it will be conducted entirely in-house with various York County employees or whether his office will hire an outside consultant to examine the facts and actions taken in…

