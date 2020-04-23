The Divine Chris Pine May Be Joining The Saint Reboot

He’s played Captain Kirk and Steve Trevor, and now Chris Pine is eyeing another iconic character: Simon Templar, also known as The Saint.

The Robin Hood-esque spy guy, famed for using his unique set of skills to work outside the system to take down villains of all stripes, was created in 1928 by author Leslie Charteris, who chronicled his adventures in a novel series that was first adapted into films in the 1930s and ‘40s. The franchise has spawned numerous adaptations through radio, comics, and more but most famously, Templar prowled the small screen in a 1960s TV series starring Roger Moore in his pre-James Bond era; there was also the Val Kilmer-starring movie back in 1997.

Aside from the 2017 movie starring Adam Rayner and Eliza Dushku, rumors of yet another Saint return have been percolating for some time (per this 2018 story in the Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pratt was circling the role at one time). According to today’s update, also in the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is hoping Pine plus The Saint will equal franchise potential. Pine is no stranger to the spy routine of course, having starred in 2014’s Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. and crossing enemy lines in Wonder Woman.

Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) is on board to direct, with the most recent version of the script by screenwriter, comic-book writer, and novelist Seth Grahame-Smith (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies). Beyond that we have no idea what route this latest Saint iteration will take, though we can only assume the disguises will be improved, there may be less chit-chat about cold fusion, and Orbital will not be on the soundtrack.

Featured image: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI