The Division 2 down: Warlords of New York DLC incoming with server downtime

The Division’s biggest update to date is coming, and you can enjoy it as soon as Ubisoft finished up with some scheduled downtime and server maintainence

Ubisoft Support Update 1 –

Insert your favourite eye-roll emoji in here, because Ubisoft Support has now confirmed that the maintenance has been extended by “another 30 minutes”.

More to follow.

It looks like the game is going to be offline for a little while longer. Writing on Twitter, the Ubisoft Support account told fans:

“The maintenance has been extended by 30 Minutes.

Original Story – The Division 2: Warlords of New York is the latest massive update set to arrive in the shared-world shooter later today.

Ubisoft needs to take the game offline on all platforms first, though.

The game will be offline from 8.30am UK time , and will likely stay offline until 11am UK time – meaning we have roughly 2.5 hours of downtime to endure on PC.

It’s worth noting that Xbox and PlayStation players are going to have to wait until March 3 at midnight in their local time to access The Division 2: Warlords of New York, but they’ll be seeing the same downtime as PC players this morning.

This update, by the way, is massive.

As per Ubisoft:

“Xbox One: If you are performing a fresh digital installation, you can expect a 70-74 GB download. When performing a fresh install from The Division 2 base game disc, expect a 44 GB installation and an additional ~76 GB download afterwards.

“Players who have the latest Title Update 7 patch already installed can expect a ~60 GB download to be ready for Warlords of New York.”

So the DLC update alone is going to take up a massive 60GB – and we imagine that’s going to be the same across most platforms, too.

“PlayStation 4: A fresh digital download will first install the base game at 44 GB and will then automatically patch to Title Update 8.1 with an additional 70-74 GB.

“Similarly, a fresh install from The Division 2 base game disc will first install 44 GB and requires an additional 70-74 GB download. Players who have the latest Title Update 7 patch already installed can expect a 14-16 GB download to be ready for Warlords of New York.”

It’s a good job the downtime is so long, and that console players don’t get to play until midnight, then – you’ll probably still be downloading this by then!