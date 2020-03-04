The Division 2 Echo-07 Error Code: What is it and how to fix it?

The Division 2 Warlords of New York update is rolling out for PS4, Xbox One and PC, but users are reported massive issues with Echo-07 Errors. Here’s what it means.

March 2 Update – Division 2 players should start to see an improvement soon. The Ubisoft team just released the below statement at and the problems could be alleviated shortly:

“We made some changes on the backend related to player profiles. We are now observing players being able to login on PC although some users are still experiencing Echo errors. We are still working on a permanent fix as this is our teams top priority right now. Thank you again for your patience”

More to follow.

Original Story – The Division 2 is like every other game available with some sort of online connectivity, in that it also has its own vast array of error codes with silly names.

With Destiny, most are animal-based. The Division, however, went down the route of official call signs, because presumebly it’s a bit edgier.

None the less, you might be wondering what you need to do when you come across one of these errors.

In the case of today, with the Warlords of New York update, a lot of players are experiencing the ECHO-07 error code, with Ubisoft even taking to Twitter to tell fans:

“Hey Agents, we are aware of the ECHO’s and are currently investigating, we will update you when we have more info.”

For those wanting to know more, especially how to fix it, read on.

Players will sometimes see a pop-up window when launching the game which displays an ECHO-07 error.

A message will also read, that says: “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 services are not available at this time. Please try again later.”

It sounds daft, but in this scenario, you might need to restart the game or console.

It’s quite literally a case of ‘Have you tried switching the game off and back on again?’.

In some more extreme cases you might also need to reset your router

If this still has no impact, it could be an issues on Ubisoft’s side, in which case you can’t do anything but wait it out.

However, keep one eye on both the official Division 2 Twitter account ( @TheDivisionGame ) and the Ubisoft Support account ( @UbisoftSupport ) too; because they’ll have regular updates on the game and server status.