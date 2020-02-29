The Division 2 is free to play all weekend on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Ubisoft’s premier games-as-a-service title The Division 2 will be free for all to play until Monday morning – here’s what you need to know

The Division 2‘s latest free weekend trial has arrived, giving players the chance to fight their way through the post-apocalyptic horrors of Washington DC without having to spend a penny.

The free trial, which is available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, lets players curious about Ubisoft’s shared-world shooter dive into the whole game (yep, the full thing) and progress as far as they want in the time limit.

Any progress you make during the trial carries over into the full game, should you choose to buy it, and this kind of initiative will give you a great opportunity to sample everything The Division 2 has to offer.

PlayStation players don’t need an active PS+ subscription to play it on PS4, but you will need Xbox One players will need Xbox Gold.

The game became available to download on Friday, and will be active as a free trial until March 2nd at 8am (UK time).

Though Ubisoft mentions that the ‘full game’ will be available to download, you probably won’t have access to any of the game’s expansion (which usually arrive via paid season passes), so that’s worth bearing in mind.

If you’ve played a previous free weekend (Ubisoft likes these), then your progress will carry over into this one, too – it’ll be just like booting up a save of a game you own.

The Division 2 is a great game with a thriving community, this is the perfect opportunity to on-board if you’ve been curious about the title.