The Division 2 Warlords of New York start time for Xbox One and PS4

The Division 2 gets a big update today, but console players will have to wait a bit longer than PC players to sample the massive new DLC

Today, Ubisoft is pushing out the latest update to shared world shooter, The Division 2.

The new update, which will take players back to the setting of the first game, is titled Warlords of New York, and will feature the biggest hunt the series has even featured.

The new expansion, which revolves around rogue agent Aaron Keener taking control of Lower Manhattan, and to dig him out of his new home agents will need to neutralise his guards in Civic Center, Battery Park, the Financial District, and Two Bridges.

It all sounds pretty good – a great step up for The Division 2 – but players will have to wait a while to play it on console.

Currently, players are enduring The Division 2 downtime across all platforms.

The game will be offline from 8.30am UK time , and will likely stay offline until 11am UK time – meaning we have roughly 2.5 hours of downtime across all platforms.

The game will be back online, new content in tow, on PC once downtime wraps up.

It’s worth noting that Xbox and PlayStation players are going to have to wait until March 3 at midnight in their local time to access The Division 2: Warlords of New York.

So, wherever you are, you’ll be able to play the game at midnight tonight if you’re on PS4 or Xbox One.

And there’s a massive update to download, too.

As per Ubisoft:

Xbox One: If you are performing a fresh digital installation, you can expect a 70-74 GB download. When performing a fresh install from The Division 2 base game disc, expect a 44 GB installation and an additional ~76 GB download afterwards.

“Players who have the latest Title Update 7 patch already installed can expect a ~60 GB download to be ready for Warlords of New York.”

PlayStation 4 : A fresh digital download will first install the base game at 44 GB and will then automatically patch to Title Update 8.1 with an additional 70-74 GB.

“Similarly, a fresh install from The Division 2 base game disc will first install 44 GB and requires an additional 70-74 GB download. Players who have the latest Title Update 7 patch already installed can expect a 14-16 GB download to be ready for Warlords of New York.”

We hop your internet connection is robust!