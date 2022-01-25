The Diyanet Foundation in Turkiye lends a helping hand to a Syrian child in Azaz.

In Azaz, Turkey’s Diyanet Foundation offers assistance to a Syrian child.

After seeing a photo of Mustafa, an 8-year-old boy, walking at night to avoid freezing to death, the foundation took action.

The Diyanet Foundation of Turkiye has delivered aid to an eight-year-old Syrian boy and his family in a northern Syrian camp.

After seeing a photo on social media of Mustafa passing by his mother, who made him walk at night to keep him from freezing to death, the foundation acted quickly.

Food, a stove, fuel, boots, and coats were delivered to Mustafa and his brothers living in the Azaz city camp, according to the foundation.

Life in tent cities has become much more difficult with harsh winter conditions, according to the statement, which cites Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) Syria coordinator Mahmut Temelli. The foundation has been trying to extend its helping hand to the oppressed since the beginning of the Syrian war.

TDV acted quickly after seeing Mustafa’s photo, according to Temelli, because his mother forced him to walk at night to avoid freezing to death.

“They were really in a difficult situation,” Temelli said of Mustafa, who was struggling to survive in the tent with his parents and four siblings.

“The beds they used were all wet, they had nothing to burn, and they had no clothes on to keep warm,” he said.

According to him, the foundation provided the family with winter aid supplies thanks to the generosity of philanthropists.

Temelli emphasized that TDV provided winter boots and coats to nearly 1000 Syrian children in the Idlib, Afrin, and Azaz regions, as well as 1000 stoves and 100 tons of coal for families living in camps in northern Syria.

Since the Assad regime repressed pro-democracy protesters in early 2011, Syria has been engulfed in civil war.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, and more than ten million people have been displaced, according to UN estimates.