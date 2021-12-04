The doctor claims, ‘I caught Omicron variant in LONDON around the same time it was discovered in South Africa.’

Doctor claims, ‘I caught Omicron variant in LONDON around the same time it was discovered in South Africa.’

A DOCTOR believes he contracted the Omicron Covid variant in London, according to reports.

Elad Maor was in the UK for three days for a conference until November 23, around the time the more virulent strain was discovered by South African researchers.

The 45-year-old Israeli cardiologist stayed in an Islington hotel for four nights, developed symptoms after returning home, and was diagnosed with HIV on November 27.

He told The Guardian, “I got the Omicron in London, for sure.”

“That’s interesting because that happened 10 days ago in London – very early.”

According to the father-of-three, he took a PCR test after arriving in the UK on November 20 and another the next day, as required by Israeli travel regulations, with both results coming back negative.

On November 24, when he returned to Tel Aviv, he had a third PCR test, which also came back negative.

He claims the only reasonable explanation is that he became infected on the last day of the meeting or possibly at the airport because the third PCR detected the infection too late.

Dr. Maor is triple-vaccinated, and he claims that if he hadn’t been, the outcome could have been much worse than the fever, muscle aches, and sore throat he’s had thus far.

“Things could have turned out a lot worse for my family and friends – and I’m sure my disease would have been a lot worse if it hadn’t been for the vaccine.”

“Many of the people on the tube were not wearing masks,” he said while in London.

That caught me off guard.”

Dr. Maor is Israel’s third citizen to be diagnosed with the Omicron variant, and the country’s borders were closed to all travelers for 14 days over the weekend.

Initial indications suggest that vaccines will protect people from severe infections, according to Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

Scientists are working around the clock to determine the danger level of Omicron, and more information is expected in the coming days.

People who received a coronavirus booster vaccine are protected against the new Omicron variant, according to the World Health Organization.

Officials are now frantically attempting to halt the spread, and Brits are being urged to “be vigilant” in order to save Christmas.

Ministers have vowed to stay on the “front foot” in the fight against the super-spreading variant, promising to give millions of Britons the Covid booster shot ahead of schedule.

Call 0207 782 4104 or email [email protected]

You are able to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]