The doctor explains how to tell if your positive lateral flow test is incorrect.

The reliability of a positive lateral flow result is entirely dependent on whether the line appears after the 30 minute window, according to the London-based medical professional.

As cases of omicron have increased across the UK in recent weeks, we’ve all had to get into the habit of taking lateral flow tests on a regular basis.

However, reading the results of your lateral flow test and deciding what to do next remain a source of consternation.

A doctor has now revealed how to tell if a faint line on a lateral flow test is a sign of a false positive covid result.

Nathan, the London-based medical professional behind Instagram user @expedition_doctor, posted a photo of a lateral flow test with a barely visible positive line.

He explained to Instagram users that this ‘positive’ line does not count as a positive test if it appears after the 30-minute window in which testers should wait for a result.

According to Nathan, the line could have been caused by a very weak contaminant such as food or drinks, rather than coronavirus.

If any line appears before the end of the interpretation window, which is usually 30 minutes, he says, it’s a positive test, and you should isolate yourself and schedule a PCR.

“If the faintly positive line appears after the time window, the most likely cause is either contamination (e.g., food or drink, or some other very weak contaminant causing a false positive), or there are simply incredibly low levels of the virus,” Nathan wrote.

“If it’s the latter, and you’re asymptomatic at this point, you’re very unlikely to be a transmission risk in the first place, so it’s of little consequence.”

“As a result, the most sensible next step, in my opinion, is to be extra cautious with precautions (social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing), and to continue testing with LFTs as per NHS guidance, rather than to isolate unnecessarily (bad for mental health and work, etc), and not to book a PCR (makes it harder for people who genuinely need one to get one), but to be extra cautious with precautions (social distancing, hand

“If both asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, or asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, close contacts of covid should do daily LFTs for seven days,” he added.

