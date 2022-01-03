The documentary about Betty White’s 100th birthday will still be shown in theaters, but with a new title.

The 100th birthday documentary about Betty White will still be released in theaters, but with a new title.

LOS ANGELES — Despite the fact that Betty White died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, a documentary honoring her 100th birthday is still in the works.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” producers confirmed on Friday that the film will be released in January, as planned.

It would have been the Emmy winner’s centennial birthday on the 17th.

The feature’s title has been changed to “Betty White: A Celebration,” however.

In a statement, producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said, “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White.”

“We developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person and as an accomplished entertainer over the many years we worked with her.”

We’ll go ahead with our plans to show the film… in the hopes that it will allow everyone who loved her to celebrate her life — and see what made her such a national treasure.”

“Betty White: A Celebration,” which will be shown in a number of Los Angeles theaters, will include interviews with many of the “Golden Girls” star’s Hollywood friends and colleagues, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Reynolds, who co-starred in the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal” with White, paid tribute to his late co-star on Friday, saying that White “managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.”

The film will also include footage from White’s final interview, as well as “a behind-the-scenes look at her career and insights into what was most important to her.”

“Betty used to say that she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had such a long career.

And, honestly, we were the fortunate ones to have had her for so long,” Boettcher and Trinklein wrote on the Fathom Events website.

“This tribute to America’s sweetheart is an opportunity to reflect on Betty White’s incredible life and career.”

It’s time to reminisce about Betty’s iconic roles on The Golden Girls, Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show…

