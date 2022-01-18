The ‘dog-loving’ contestant on ITV’s The Chase has left viewers with the same sentiment.

The ‘dog-loving’ contestant on ITV The Chase leaves viewers saying the same thing.

Shaun Wallace, aka ‘The Destroyer,’ challenged Ramisa’s general knowledge.

However, before she could answer any questions, viewers were astounded by her spending plans.

On ITV’s The Chase, a contestant has left viewers all saying the same thing.

Following an impressive cash builder round, Ramisa from London took on The Chaser.

On Tuesday, January 18, she competed against Shaun Wallace on The Chase.

Before she answered any questions, host Bradley Walsh inquired about her hobbies outside of her job with the council.

Ramisa has stated that she adores dogs.

Ramisa went on to say that she didn’t have a dog, but that she had read about them, watched them, and that if she won the cash prize, she would purchase one.

However, there appeared to be one stumbling block.

Her feline companion.

She repeatedly stated that she would replace the cat with a dog “when the cat dies.”

A deposit for a house “far, far away” was also on Ramisa’s wish list, where she would have enough room for the dog and another room for the cat.

Fans of Chase quickly took to Twitter to express their condolences for Ramisa’s cat.

“Did I hear this woman correctly? She’s waiting for he’s Cat to die so she can have a dog…”, Lucy double-checked.

“Ramisa the ‘Dead Cat Lady,'” Nigel said.

SheReallyWantsADog (hashtag)TheChase” (hashtag)SheReallyWantsADog (hashtag)SheReallyWantsADog (hashtag)SheReallyWants

Ellie wondered aloud, “Does Ramisa need to be reported to the RSPCA after that intro on (hashtag)TheChase??!!?”

“I appreciate that she’s looking forward to her cat’s death,” another observer commented.

All four contestants remained in the game until the very end, but Shaun Wallace proved to be the smarter of the two, and Ramisa was sent home empty-handed.

The Chase airs Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. on STV, ITV, and STV Player.