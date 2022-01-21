The (dollar)10 billion Hudson River tunnel project can now move forward thanks to a rating upgrade.

The (dollar)10 billion Hudson River tunnel project can now proceed thanks to a rating upgrade.

NEW YORK — A key approval for a planned (dollar)10 billion train tunnel under the Hudson River was announced by federal regulators on Thursday, marking another milestone for a long-delayed project that is the centerpiece of an effort to transform rail travel in the Northeast.

According to the Federal Transit Administration, the tunnel project’s rating has been upgraded to medium-high, making it eligible for federal grants.

The FTA’s decision came after years of lower ratings under Trump’s administration, which had clashed with New York and New Jersey over how much money the states had committed to pay for the tunnel’s construction.

The states agreed to split half the cost of the tunnel, with federal loans to be paid back over decades and federal grants to cover the other half, as part of an agreement reached during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Under former President Donald Trump’s administration, the FTA stated that states could not use federal loans as part of their funding match for federal grants.

The current administration of President Joe Biden reversed this policy.

The tunnel will be paid for with money set aside in the recently passed (dollar)1 trillion infrastructure bill for rail projects.

“Along with the more than (dollar)6 billion commitment from New York and New Jersey, and the (dollar)1.4 billion that Amtrak has pledged, today’s action moves us a big step closer to a true Federal-local partnership that finally brings 21st-century rail infrastructure to the heart of the nation’s economy,” the Gateway Development Commission, which oversees the project, said in a statement.

Due to crumbling walls and aging signals and wiring, the existing tunnel is over 110 years old and prone to problems and delays.

The tunnel’s deterioration was accelerated by saltwater intrusion from Superstorm Sandy in 2012, forcing Amtrak, which owns the tunnel, to invest in costly repairs to keep it operational.

Hundreds of trains and hundreds of thousands of passengers pass through the tunnel on a daily basis during normal hours, causing delays all the way from Boston to Washington.

The new tunnel could take as long as seven years to complete once primary construction begins.

The Gateway project entails the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy