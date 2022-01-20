The Doomsday Clock is closer to the apocalypse than it has ever been, with only 100 seconds until midnight.

For the third year in a row, the DOOMSDAY CLOCK will remain at 100 seconds to midnight.

The clock’s keepers believe the threat of apocalypse remains the same as it has been for the past 24 months.

Today, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists held a live virtual news conference to reveal when they believe the world will end.

The world is “no safer than it was last year,” and the clock will remain at 100 seconds to midnight this year.

Hank Green, Herb Lin, Professor Raymond T Pierrehumbert, Scott Sagan, and Sharon Squassoni were among those who spoke.

When scientists make their decision, they consider two factors: is humanity safer or at greater risk than last year, and is humanity safer or at greater risk than the previous 75 years.

According to Dr. Bronson, the 2022 clock has “several bright spots and many disturbing trends” to consider.

“We can reduce these threats because humans created them,” said Dr. Rachel Bronson.

The Doomsday Clock, which serves as a metaphor for global apocalypse, considers the likelihood of emerging threats such as war breaking out, the impact of Covid, as well as advances in biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

This year, trackers took into account factors such as the prolonged pandemic, nuclear proliferation in Iran, China, and North Korea, state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, and disruptive technologies.

In 2021, speculation grew about where the next world war would break out, as relations between Western allies like the United States and the United Kingdom and their Eastern rivals like Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea became more tense than ever.

There have also been flashpoints of escalating conflict between North Korea and the United States, such as in the 1990s and when Kim-Jong Un and Donald Trump’s rhetoric became more heated.

It comes as US intelligence officials have warned that Russia could invade Ukraine by the end of January with a massive assault involving 100,000 troops and thousands of tanks on ten fronts.

Also to be considered is the fact that the conflict in Iraq between Iranian and American forces “intensified” following Trump’s decision to exit the nuclear deal in 2018.

Experts at the bulletin who were working on the Manhattan Project to design and build the first atomic bomb established the countdown in 1947.

It began at 7:00 a.m., but the situation has gotten worse in recent years.

The closer it gets to midnight, the closer the world is thought to be on the verge of disaster.

The clock lost 20 seconds in 2020, bringing it the closest to midnight – and global disaster…

