The ‘Doomsday Clock’ is getting a major update TOMORROW, with scientists revealing how close we are to the end of the world.

SCIENTISTS will reveal how close the Earth is to the apocalypse in a major update to the Doomsday Clock scheduled for tomorrow.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will host a live virtual news conference ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Doomsday Clock to reveal when they believe the world will end.

The Doomsday Clock, which serves as a metaphor for global apocalypse, considers the likelihood of new threats such as war breaking out, the impact of Covid, as well as advances in biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

As humanity continues to suffer from the pandemic in a variety of ways, a number of other potential disasters will be considered.

“The prolonged pandemic; proliferation of nuclear weapons in Iran, China, and North Korea; the continued climate crisis; state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, and disruptive technologies,” the trackers said in a statement.

In 2021, speculation grew about where the next world war would break out, as relations between Western allies like the United States and the United Kingdom and their Eastern rivals like Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea became more tense than ever.

“There’s concern all around – certainly the development about China rapidly constructing additional silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles is a concern,” Kingston Reif, Director for Disarmament and Threat Reduction Policy at the Arms Control Association, told The Sun previously.

“China’s continued lack of transparency about its nuclear force, policies, and plans, as well as future plans, is alarming.”

There have also been flashpoints of escalating conflict between North Korea and the United States, such as in the 1990s and when Kim-Jong Un and Donald Trump’s rhetoric became more heated.

It comes as intelligence officials have warned that Russia could invade Ukraine by the end of January with a massive assault involving 100,000 troops and tens of thousands of tanks on ten fronts.

Also to be considered is the fact that the conflict in Iraq between Iranian and American forces “intensified” following Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal in 2018.

The Doomsday Clock was kept in the same position as in 2020, at 100 seconds, for the second year in a row, despite the devastating effects of the global Covid pandemic.

Experts’ pessimism was fueled by the Covid crisis, nuclear threats, and deadly riots at the US Capitol.

Experts at the bulletin who were working on the Manhattan Project to design and build the first atomic bomb created the countdown in 1947.

It began at 7:00 a.m., but the outlook has improved since then…

