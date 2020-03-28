the doubts and regrets of the assessors of the first round of municipal elections

The warning, launched by Italian friends shortly before the election, still haunts him: “You are completely crazy, you don’t know what it is! “ Candidate on the left list Like Angers and president of a polling station, Bruno Goua began to worry. When Prime Minister Edouard Philippe spoke on the eve of the first round, the Angevin bet that he would postpone the election. He is wrong.

Dark face, the head of government announces the closure of public places “Not essential”. But he invites the French to vote the next day ” as expected “. Provided “Respect the distancing instructions”.

On Sunday March 15, Bruno asked the assessors to wear gloves and to be very careful, in particular not to put his hands on his face. He himself avoids touching identity papers. But everyone is wondering what they are doing there on this funny day, fraught with contradictions and threats. “All day long, we asked ourselves the question …”, says the president of the office.

“Kamikaze of democracy”

The situation becomes frankly baroque on the evening of the count. Bruno Goua hopes that the envelopes and ballots can be disinfected, it is not. It is especially frightened to find the presidents of the 83 polling stations gathered at the town hall of Angers: “We were clustered in a corridor, no device had been put in place. A snack was organized in a limited space, everyone hugged. I wanted to scream! ”

Bruno is lucky so far, he hasn’t caught anything. But other assessors or office presidents, in Angers or elsewhere, all over France, fell ill in the wake of the first round of municipal elections. If they haven’t all been tested, these are the symptoms of Covid-19 that these men and women have developed in recent days. Impossible to say, however, if they were infected on polling day but some of them believe it. Others simply regret having exposed themselves in this way or having exposed others, whereas Emmanuel Macron advocated confinement the very next day.

“I acted as a suicide bomber for democracy”, sighs the president of a Marseille polling station, Stéphane Mari. This city councilor (La République en Marche, LRM) is angry at having participated in this election day. He especially resented the opposition, in particular Les Républicains (LR), which opposed the postponement of the first round of voting, when a political consensus was essential to do so, we are assured today in the alleys of power.