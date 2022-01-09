The Dow rises, but the Nasdaq falls, resulting in a mixed finish for US stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises, while the Nasdaq declines.

In the first week of the year, the Dow sets two new highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average set a new high on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq fell.

After a record close on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.59 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 36,799, an all-time high.

The S&P 500 index fell 3.02 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,793 points.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 210.08 points, or 1.33 percent, to 15,622.

According to the Institute for Supply Management, US manufacturing growth slowed to its lowest level in 11 months in December, falling to 58.7% from 61.1 percent in November.

According to the Labor Department, a record 4.5 million people in the United States quit their jobs in November, while job openings fell by 529,000 to 10.6 million.