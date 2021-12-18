The Downing Street Christmas parties are being investigated following the Boris Johnson quiz revelations.

The Cabinet Secretary will look into four alleged Christmas gatherings.

After photos emerged of the Prime Minister hosting a festive quiz while sat next to two colleagues, the Cabinet Secretary’s investigation into whether Downing Street parties took place during lockdown last year could focus on Boris Johnson.

As announced by Mr Johnson at PMQs last week, Simon Case will investigate a number of alleged festive gatherings that occurred last year.

Darren Tierney, director of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office, will lead the investigation on a day-to-day basis, despite Mr. Case’s leadership.

However, questions have been raised about whether these officials should be in charge, given that some of the alleged breaches may have been committed by those investigating.

Mr Case, however, is not believed to have been present.

Some have suggested that the investigation be led by someone outside the government, such as Lord Geidt, Mr Johnson’s ministerial interests adviser.

However, no final decision has been reached, and Mr Case continues to lead the investigation.

Times Radio reported last night that Downing Street staff can expect the review’s findings by the end of the week.

Here’s a rundown of all the Downing Street gatherings the Cabinet Secretary is expected to investigate.

On November 27, a farewell party for senior aide Cleo Watson is said to have been held, with Mr Johnson reportedly giving a speech.

The country was still in its second national lockdown on this date, which wouldn’t end until December 2nd.

When journalists questioned the Prime Minister about it, he stated that No10 staff “work extremely hard” and that “no rules were broken, according to extremely well-respected civil servants and special advisors who I’ve spoken to about what happened in the events that you describe.”

“At all times, the guidance and rules were followed,” he said.

According to Cabinet office minister Michael Ellis, who testified in the Commons last week, this alleged gathering will fall under Mr Case’s investigation.

According to the Daily Mirror, then-Education Secretary Gavin Williamson threw a party for officials and ministers on December 10th in the Department for Education (DfE) cafe.

