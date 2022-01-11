The Downing Street party email appears to have been sent on Boris Johnson’s behalf, according to an ex-senior civil servant.

According to a former senior civil servant, a leaked email inviting Downing Street staff to a lockdown-busting party appears to have been sent on Boris Johnson’s behalf.

Caroline Slocock, who worked in Margaret Thatcher’s and John Major’s private offices, said it was “inconceivable” that the Prime Minister was unaware of the email, and that the invitation was most likely extended by Mr Johnson.

Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary and the Prime Minister’s closest civil servant, sent the bombshell email on May 20, 2020, when the country was under partial lockdown and people were only allowed to meet up with one other person outside.

Mr Reynolds wrote “After what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of this lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” according to Ms Slocock, who was private secretary in No10 during the Thatcher and Major governments.

“I don’t think so,” Ms Slocock said on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour when asked if a private secretary could send an email like this without the prime minister’s knowledge.

It’s beyond belief to me.

The reason for this is that the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, like any other private secretary, is extremely close to him.

“And I believe that when he says ‘we,’ he is referring to the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, this occurred in the Prime Minister’s garden.

He would have had to consult with the Prime Minister, especially since this was clearly against the rules.”

Sue Gray is looking into the email, which was leaked to ITV News earlier this week as part of her investigation into Downing Street parties.

While the investigation is ongoing, No10 has declined to comment.