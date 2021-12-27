The drama at Gatwick airport was captured on camera when the driver was tasered by cops after ramming police cars outside the arrivals hall.

The drama at Gatwick airport was caught on camera when the driver was tasered by cops after ramming police cars outside the arrivals hall.

After a crash near Gatwick’s arrivals hall, armed cops jumped on top of a 4×4.

Witnesses claim the vehicle slammed into police cars as it sped through traffic yesterday afternoon.

Two BMWs, one black and one white, block a road in footage captured from inside a car parked across the street.

Both have come to a complete stop just metres ahead of oncoming traffic.

Kneeling on the black car’s bonnet is an officer who appears to be holding a weapon.

He appears to be leaning in the direction of the white car, which has one of its windows open.

Three additional officers wrestle a man to the ground from the white vehicle.

The damaged car’s smoke is visible drifting through the air.

During the terrifying encounter, a suspect was Tasered.

Thousands of families were on their way to the airport for Christmas vacations abroad when it happened.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of “multiple motoring offenses,” according to police who arrived at around 2 p.m.

“The man was arrested for multiple motoring offences after he drove the wrong way down the road to the arrivals hall and repeatedly rammed police vehicles in an attempt to avoid capture,” a Sussex Police spokesman told the Brighton Argus.

“We can confirm he was Tasered to ensure his own, our officers’, and ultimately everyone else’s safety.”

“Public safety is a top priority for us.”

“He’ll be assessed for his vulnerabilities while he’s in custody for questioning.”

The incident “followed a report of concerns for a vulnerable man in distress, who failed to stop when officers requested,” according to the spokesman.

“The incident has ended, and there is no threat to the general public,” they added.