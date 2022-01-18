The drama between Ninja and Pokimane is revealed.

The saga of Ninja and Pokimane is explained.

Ninja and Pokimane have been feuding on TWITCH, but what’s the deal?

After spearheading a “hate campaign” against Pokimane, fellow Twitcher Jidion was permanently banned.

The feud began when a Pokemane stream claiming Ninja tried to help JiDion “evade” his Twitch ban went viral, according to hitc.com.

Jake Lucky, an E-Sport commentator, shared the video.

Ninja allegedly offered to assist JiDion by contacting his “Twitch representative” to see if anything could be done to shorten or overturn the streamer’s ban, according to Pokimane.

JiDion was banned from Twitch after encouraging his chat to watch Pokimane’s Twitch stream by saying in her chat “everybody say L (plus) Ratio.”

JiDion has since issued an apology.

Pokimane posted a screenshot of a private conversation she had with Jessica Blevins on Instagram.

According to hitc, the message states that Ninja’s team was considering legal action and refutes Pokimane’s claims.

“You know twitch, you claim to know his rep, then you know from them that tyler NEVER reached out to anyone, and AGAIN, just said that to stop the harassment in his chat from jidions viewers,” the message reads in part.

“I believe Jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which I’m willing to accept and cannot refute,” Pokimane responded in a Tweet.

“All I wanted to do was get the video out there to show what happened.”

Ninja, according to Pokimane, wanted to assist JiDion in returning to Twitch.

“I don’t understand why Ninja would assist someone in avoiding a ban for harassing me,” Pokimane said.

I honestly have no idea.

“Yes, having so many messages in my chat doing whatever sucked that night, but Ninja’s behavior was what surprised and bothered me the most.”

Ninja stated on Twitter that “everything will be explained,” but provided no further details.