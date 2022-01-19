The DRC has arrested suspects in the assassination of the Italian ambassador.

Last February, Envoy Luca Attanasio was assassinated in the province of North Kivu.

UGANDA, KAMPALA

According to an official, police in the Democratic Republic of Congo have apprehended six members of a highway robbery gang suspected of assassinating the Italian ambassador to the country last year.

On February 1, Luca Attanasio, his bodyguard Vittorio Lacovacci, and his driver Mustapha Milambo were killed in a kidnapping attempt.

22nd of the year 2021

They were on their way to a school in North Kivu province to see a UN humanitarian project.

Police in Goma city apprehended the accused.

According to Aba Van Ang, the provincial police commissioner, some of those arrested fled the country after killing the ambassador and continued their illegal activities before returning to Goma and committing crimes.

He claimed that Aspirant, the assassin who killed the ambassador, had confessed to the crime.

According to him, Aspirant was the first to be apprehended, and police detained five others as a result of his information.

The vice-governor of North Kivu province, Romy Ekuka Lipopo, has called for the detainees to be tried by a military court.