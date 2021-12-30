The dreadful reason why you should never drink water from a hotel’s bathroom faucet

The dreadful reason why you should never drink water from a hotel room’s bathroom faucet

A HOTEL EMPLOYEE has revealed why you should never drink the tap water from your hotel bathroom.

@hotel_hacks_, a TikTok user, shared some advice for visitors.

She revealed that the same rag is used to clean the taps and sinks as the rest of the hotel bathroom, including the toilet.

“First and foremost, do not drink the tap water when you check into your room and go to the bathroom,” the hotel employee advised.

“You see this down here?” she asked, pointing to a photo of someone cleaning a bathroom.

“That’s not going to happen,” says the narrator.

There isn’t any Lysol, and there isn’t any cleaning.

“They won’t clean the sink if the guest before you didn’t use it.”

“And if they do, it’ll be with the same filthy rag that they use to clean the entire bathroom, including the toilet.”

“Here’s a tip: bring your own water… or check with the hotel for a convenience store or bodega.”

“Alternatively, just ask us at the front desk; trust me, we don’t mind, and we’ll give you free water.”

More than 500,000 people have watched the video, and other hotel employees have left comments.

“The chain I worked for trained us this way – same sponge for inside toilet, same sponge for sinks, same sponge for counters,” one wrote.

“It’s due to time constraints; we have 30-40 rooms to clean in eight hours.”

“I did housekeeping and you ain’t lying girl… and it only gets worse from there!” said another.

“Yup, and I don’t think from the glasses either; I use plastic cups,” a third wrote.

The carts aren’t clean because there isn’t any dish soap.”

