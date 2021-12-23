The driver has been charged a year after a head-on collision that killed a New Jersey police officer.

The driver has been charged a year after a fatal head-on collision involving a NJ police officer.

According to officials, a 29-year-old woman was arrested last week and charged with causing a crash in Hammonton, New Jersey, last year that killed a police officer with the New Jersey Human Services Police Department.

According to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the woman, identified as Trenton resident Taquaysha Bell, was driving west on the White Horse Pike on June 19, 2020, when she entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Michael Luko, 53, of Mays Landing.

According to authorities, Luko was driving home from work at the time.

At 12:22 a.m., he was pronounced dead at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center – Mainland Division, according to the office.

Bell was taken to the hospital for treatment, and her rear passenger, who was 28 at the time, was also taken to the hospital and had surgery for her injuries, according to authorities.

On the 12th of December,

Bell, 15, was arrested at her home by Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force detectives, and she was charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto, according to officials.

According to them, she was turned over to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and the Hammonton Police Department for processing.

The Human Services Police Force, for which Luko worked, protects state-run facilities such as developmental centers and psychiatric hospitals.

Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said at the time of Luko’s death, “The work of the New Jersey State Human Services Police is the epitome of community-based service, as officers work every day to protect some of our most vulnerable residents.”

“Officer Luko brought veteran experience and knowledge to this critical role, and he also served as a mentor to younger officers.”

He’ll be sorely missed.”

