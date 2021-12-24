The driver of the Glasgow hackney who drove the attack victim to the hospital for treatment is being sought.

Around 11 p.m. on Friday, December 17, a 36-year-old man was assaulted on Howard Street near its intersection with Stockwell Street.

A man was seriously assaulted in Glasgow’s city centre, prompting police to issue a public appeal for information.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a taxi for facial injuries treatment.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have any information or dash cam footage to get in touch,” Detective Constable David Copeland of Stewart Street CID said.

“I’m especially interested in speaking with the driver of the black hackney taxi that took the victim to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.”

“Please call 101, quoting incident 1995 from December 22nd, if you believe you can help our investigation.”

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.”