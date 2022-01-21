The Dutch government will accept Ukraine’s request for weapons.

The Dutch government will grant Ukraine’s request for arms.

The Netherlands had no intention of supplying arms, but circumstances have changed, according to the foreign minister.

If Ukraine makes an arms request, the Dutch government will respond positively, according to the Dutch foreign minister.

When speaking at a foreign affairs commission meeting about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Wopke Hoekstra stated that the situation in the region has changed.

The Dutch government had previously stated that it would not supply arms to Ukraine in order to avoid further escalation of tensions in the region, but the situation has changed to the point where it is necessary to reconsider the situation, he said.

Meanwhile, the Dutch parliament has declared that it is willing to provide Ukraine with defensive military assistance.

Russia is accused of massing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, raising fears in the West that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

The Kremlin has dismissed Western claims of an impending invasion, claiming that its forces are conducting drills.

Russian forces invaded the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, and the following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally divided the peninsula into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

The annexation is viewed as illegal by Turkiye, the United States, and the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the United Nations, fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s Donbas region has resulted in the deaths of over 13,000 people since 2014.

Russia and Ukraine are at odds over a variety of issues, including the region.