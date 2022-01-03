The East Coast of the United States, as well as the nation’s capital, are in the midst of a major winter storm.

The US East Coast and the nation’s capital are bracing for a major winter storm.

More than 600,000 people are without power across the Mid-Atlantic region as a storm dumps heavy snow.

WASHINGTON, DC

On Monday morning, a major winter storm hit a large swath of the East Coast, dumping significant snowfall across much of the Mid-Atlantic region, including Washington, D.C.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast up to 8 inches (20 cm) of snowfall in the Washington, DC area, with accumulation rates of up to 2 inches (5 cm) per hour.

Other parts of the mid-Atlantic region could see up to a foot (30 cm) of snow.

According to meteorologists, “thundersnow,” a weather phenomenon that includes thunder and lightning during a snowstorm, was likely.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said on Twitter that “a major winter storm is underway across the Mid-Atlantic metro areas this morning.”

“Travel across the region will be dangerous this morning due to snow-covered and slick roads, as well as heavy snowfall and low visibility.”

Due to weather conditions, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency on Sunday evening, and the capital’s Metro Bus service was forced to temporarily suspend service on Monday.

According to the PowerOutage.US tracking website, the storm has already knocked out power to thousands of people, including over 600,000 in Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

According to the FlightAware.com website, over 3,400 flights have been canceled nationwide, with the Reagan National, Dulles International, and BaltimoreWashington International airports in the capital region accounting for a large number of the canceled flights.