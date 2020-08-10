The Echo Flex is Getting a New Clock Attachment

One of the things that people may like about the Echo Flex, aside from the fact it’s a miniature Echo that plugs into the wall, is that there are attachments that can plug into it and offer a bit more functionality. So far we’ve had a motion sensor and nightlight, though Amazon has just announced a clock attachment is coming too.

As with the other attachments installation is as easy as plugging the clock into the bottom of the Flex unit, and Alexa will do the rest for you. And it’s not just a clock, it’s a ‘smart clock’, which means that it will adjust the brightness automatically with a built-in light sensor (or manually, if you ask), while the clock display also displays up to 20 countdown timers that would normally be invisible.

The downside here, aside from the fact that the Flex only supports one accessory at once, is that the clock doesn’t seem to be available in the UK right now. It’s currently available for pre-order over in the US, where it will cost $15 (£11.50, more or less) and is set for release on the 11th August. Amazon UK have confirmed the attachment will be coming to the UK, but couldn’t elaborate on when or how much it would cost.

But let’s say the thing costs £15, which we all know is likely. Add that onto the £25 cost of an Echo Flex, and you have a clock-toting Alexa device for £40 – significantly less than the £55 it currently costs to buy an Echo Dot with a clock on it.