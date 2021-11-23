The educated generation has no idea what is going on in the world; their ignorance is dangerous, and it is fueled by lies on TikTok and Instagram.

The woke generation has no idea what’s going on in the world; their ignorance is dangerous, and it’s fueled by lies on TikTok and Instagram.

The president of the Girls’ Schools Association, Samantha Price, has urged us to stop referring to young people as “woke.”

This is, of course, a classic woke gesture.

You don’t have to tell me what words to use, and I don’t have to tell you what words to use.

I dropped out of school three decades ago and have no desire to be lectured on my language by anyone, let alone the president of the Girls’ Schools Association.

Price, however, argued at a conference yesterday that labeling young people “woke” risks dismissing their beliefs.

Young people, according to Ms Price, are “genuinely concerned about racism, sexism, and climate change.”

I’m sorry to use the word, but that is pure balls.

Young people are not naturally concerned about such issues when they emerge from the womb.

They learn to be concerned about the issues that are presented to them.

They are preoccupied with issues that they have been taught to be concerned about.

It isn’t because they have read the relevant texts and come to their own conclusions that young people are particularly concerned about climate change and whip themselves into a frenzy about the issue.

It’s because a group of older people have decided to raise a generation of climate activists who, rather than seeing the climate as a challenge, see it as the end of the world.

Greta Thunberg, the school truant, is said to be the most admirable member of their generation — practically a modern-day saint.

Someone who stopped studying a long time ago in order to lead anti-climate change protests.

It’s easy to see the results.

According to a September poll, 45 percent of young people believe climate change has an impact on their daily lives.

Three-quarters of those polled believe the future is frightening.

And 56% believe that humanity is doomed!

As a result, more than half of young people have succumbed to a doomsday cult, which terrorizes them on a daily basis.

Is this a progressive or a positive statement?

No, it appears that some highly irresponsible adults have put young people in this dangerous situation.

It’s the same with the other examples Price gives.

Take, for example, racism and sexism.

Negativity is constantly pumped into the minds of young people by our schools and some media.

They argue that we live in “systemically racist” societies, in which ethnic minorities are treated as second-class citizens.

They keep harping on about views that were deemed unacceptably offensive decades ago.

They are obsessed with empire and slavery, both of which this country fought to abolish more than two centuries ago.

Sporting figures, pop stars, and other celebrities, on the other hand, all speak as…

