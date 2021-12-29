The efficacy of a Turkish vaccine against omicron will be studied.

The efficacy of the Turkish vaccine against omicron will be studied in the near future.

Scientists claim that the Turkovac vaccine is 100 percent effective against the delta variant in transgenic mice.

Turkey’s KAYSERI

According to one of the Turkish scientists who developed the Turkovac vaccine, work on determining the efficacy of the homegrown coronavirus vaccine against the omicron variant will begin soon.

In transgenic mice injected with the vaccine, Aykut Ozdarendeli of Turkey’s Erciyes University told Anadolu Agency that the team observed “100% protection” against both the delta and alpha variants.

“We intend to begin studies on the isolation of the omicron variant as soon as possible,” he said, “as we see omicron rapidly becoming dominant around the world.”

“We’ll soon see how effective Turkovac is against omicron.”

While the vaccine’s Phase 3 trials are still underway, data from Phase 1 and Phase 2 tests, as well as preclinical data, were combined in the application for emergency use approval, he said.

Turkovac was approved for emergency use by Turkey’s Health Ministry last week.

Ozdarendeli urged anyone who was eligible and hadn’t been vaccinated or infected with the virus to take part in the Phase 3 trials.