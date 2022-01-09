The elderly and vulnerable residents of Glasgow were left sitting in their own feces by a carer.

Elderly and vulnerable Glasgow residents were left sitting in their own feces by a carer.

Stephen McGrandles actively avoided providing personal care to residents, instead leaving them overnight in soiled incontinence pads.

Because he couldn’t be bothered to clean them, a Glasgow care worker left vulnerable elderly people sitting in their own feces.

Between December 2020 and January 2021, Stephen McGrandles worked at Craigend Gardens Care Home, where he was found to have acted in an inappropriate and disrespectful manner.

After his behavior was flagged by concerned colleagues, the ‘experienced’ care worker was summoned before the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

When asked about changing another resident who had soiled themselves, he refused and said they’would be changed in the morning’.

McGrandles failed to check a resident for personal care assistance and left them soiled with urine, as well as failing to clean feces from another resident.

He told a colleague that the faeces weren’t “coming off” and that he “wasn’t f***** about trying to clean it” in this case.

Instead, he used an incontinence pad to cover the elderly woman.

He also told a colleague “not to carry out personal care checks on residents who had capacity,” even though the checks were supposed to be done on all residents.

When one of the residents inquired about the time, McGrandles replied that it was 5 a.m., despite the fact that he knew it was incorrect.

“You need to tell them it’s 5am,” he shouted when another worker told the resident the correct time. “She will try to get up and she will just upset other residents.”

She sleeps in until 8 a.m.”

He then proceeded to assist another resident with shaving by using another resident’s electric shaver, which was against his employer’s Infection Control Policy.

Another strange incident occurred when the care worker poured alcohol gel on the ground and lit it on fire.

His behavior had “left people in his care soiled and without proper assistance,” according to the Scottish Social Services Council.

“Your actions demonstrate a lack of respect for those residents and their dignity,” they continued.

It went against the profession’s foundational values.

“You took the oath in the.

