The elderly man who contracted bird flu claims he caught it while defending his ducks against Covid.

A PENSIONER who died of bird flu claims he caught it while protecting his pet ducks from Covid.

Alan Gosling, 79, hasn’t left his house since the first lockdown in March 2020, fearful of being separated from his flock by a coronavirus infection.

“They were my close friends, and I’ve lost them,” he said, referring to the culled animals.

In his riverside cottage, the grandad, who was the first British person to contract a deadly strain of bird flu, shared his home with 20 wild Muscovy ducks.

We told you yesterday how investigators swabbed him for bird flu after his flock tested positive and was destroyed on New Year’s Day.

Alan is infected with the H5 strain of bird flu, most likely H5N1, according to lab tests, but he is otherwise healthy.

“I stayed in because there would be no one to look after them if I went down with Covid,” the divorced father of three told The Sun from his home in Buckfastleigh, Devon.

“It’s just me,” says the protagonist.

I assumed they’d perish.

Then they went ahead and declared that they were going to kill them all anyway.”

