The electric and stylish white BMW i4 is the car I’ve been waiting for.

A BMW i4 is the white car.

A BMW 430i is the car in the red.

Aside from the paint, they are identical.

Both are everything you expect from a BMW: stylish, well-made, sporty but practical.

And it’s a joy to drive.

They are, however, not the same.

The 430i is a rear-wheel-drive car that runs on petrol and has an automatic transmission. The i4 is also rear-wheel-drive.

It is, however, electrified.

See how there are no exhaust pipes? This is the car I’ve been waiting for.

There are a lot of big electric crossovers out there.

There will also be a large number of electric small cars.

However, sporty family-sized electric vehicles are hard to come by.

There’s the Tesla Model 3 and the Polestar 2 to consider.

Your friends will be impressed by their rocket ship power and widescreen interiors.

The driving, on the other hand, is a little unsatisfying once you’ve been wowed by the acceleration.

The touchscreen controls are also inconvenient if all you want to do is adjust the temperature or change the music track.

The BMW i4 on the other hand excels at it.

..

.. a BMW, which I’ll discuss first before moving on to the electric aspect.

Everything feels natural once you’ve settled into the driver’s seat.

It’s low-slung, close-fitting, and well-trimmed.

Although there is a touchscreen, the majority of the electronics are controlled by the familiar iDrive system.

It’s a breeze.

It accelerates more quickly than the 430i petrol.

The power is instantaneous, smooth, and silent, as you’d expect from an electric motor.

The suspension is incredible.

It steers confidently and precisely, like an extension of your brain.

It’s magnetically attached to the road and provides all of the necessary traction.

It’s also amusing, providing subtle but clear feedback.

Many sporty cars have a stiff and bumpy ride.

This one, on the other hand, is tranquil.

It can spear down a bumpy B-road, glide silently down the highway, and smother city potholes admirably.

Now it’s time for the electric part.

It does 340 miles on a charge according to the official test, but I got around 240 miles on a wintry highway.

Mixed driving earns you more, and in the summer, you can expect to earn around $300.

Those are impressive figures for an electric vehicle.

EV disclaimer: If you can’t charge at or close to home, you probably shouldn’t buy an electric car just yet.

The suspension is fantastic.

It steers confidently and precisely, like an extension of your brain.

However, if you are able to, a full charge would be £15.

If you use cheap night-time juice, it will cost you less.

For the same distance, the slower, noisier 430i would cost at least £50 in petrol.

The tax difference between company cars and personal cars is also crippling.

The 430i would cost £6,665 for a 40% taxpayer.

However,

Latest News from Infosurhoy.