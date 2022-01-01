The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is a quirky and perplexing film, but Cumberbatch is charming.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is a quirky and perplexing film starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

This film about the eccentric Victorian artist known for his cat portraits portrays mental illness in a far too quaint and romanticized light.

The first half-hour of The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, a new biopic-of-sorts, has a certain charm.

Benedict Cumberbatch excels at portraying an eccentric Victorian gentleman with mental health issues, Olivia Colman provides an eloquently tongue-in-cheek voiceover to mimic the story’s literary origins, and the supporting cast, particularly The Crown’s Claire Foy as the protagonist’s governess-turned-wife, is entertaining enough.

However, it begins to outstay its welcome after that: too much sentimental affectation, too much slapdash quirkiness, and a rather muddled interpretation of who Louis Wain was: genius or crackpot or both?

There’s very little new about this film, which is shot with competently creaky 1880s detail and a few hazy intervals of imagination-driven fantasy that look, at best, afterthoughts.

You may have seen some of Louis Wain’s work if you haven’t heard of him – the artist-inventor who pioneered adorably big-eyed portraits of furry cats in the late 19th century.

Wain’s psychedelic late-career feline images contrast so sharply with his earlier realism-based work that many people have used his work as an example of how paranoid schizophrenia affects human perception.

The story begins in 1881 in London, during a period of rapid industrialization.

Wain is a jack of all trades and master of none, working as an illustrator for a newspaper on everything from electricity patents to operas and everything in between, all while managing a family of dependent women: a slew of younger sisters.

Even if Cumberbatch’s frazzled performance is endearing, the writing taps into all of the old British obsessions with quaint peculiarity.

It says, “Look at this oddball gent,” underlining the thought for added emphasis.

Even as severe psychosis appears to have taken hold of him, and his later years are spent alternating between varying degrees of productivity and mental health spirals, his illness appears to be yet another quirk that helps him improve his art.

Historians, psychologists, and other experts continue to debate Louis Wain, his mental health diagnoses, and whether his work has been misunderstood over time.

This appears to be the case.

